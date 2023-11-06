Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh is seeking central government support to establish a domestic electrolyzer manufacturing plant and explore green hydrogen potential.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein made the request during a power and renewable energy ministers’ conference in New Delhi on Monday.

He also sought technical guidance and financial assistance for the project.

Mein emphasized the state’s commitment to exploring green hydrogen use in industries like fertilizer manufacturing and methanol production.

He sought expert help for identifying high solar potential areas, conducting a statewide survey, and exploring the Sela Pass as a potential wind energy site.

Mein also requested the finalization of Green Open Access Rules and support for various power sector initiatives.

Union Power Minister R.K. Singh commended the state’s energy potential and anticipated greater revenue inflows from the power sector.

He also informed about the Golden Jubilee Border Village Illumination Program to provide electricity to remote border villages.

Mein shared the reconstitution of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission and its issuance of the current year’s tariff order.

He also sought support for developing small hydroelectric projects in remote areas, installing solar street lights across the state, and expediting border village electrification schemes.

Mein further requested help in upgrading the transmission network and immediate sanctioning of proposals under the RDSS Scheme.