DIBRUGARH: After cyclonic storms left severe damage across the region, restoration work began at six villages of Lohit district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The villages are Koraliang, Pomliang, Huchaling, Loiliang, Lohitpur and Shivajinagar.

Tezu MLA Karikho Kri informed that certain areas in the army brigade and ITBP camp have also come under the impact of the storm.

Several trees were uprooted thereby severely affecting road communication and power and telecom services.

Excavators and other heavy vehicles are being used for the restoration of the road network, the MLA informed.