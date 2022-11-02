ITANAGAR: Varun Dhawan-starrer Bollywood film Bhediya is all set to hit the theatres on November 25.

Bhediya, a comedy horror, was shot entirely in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The movie showcases the scenic beauty and cultural grandeur of our state,” said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

Bhediya was “filmed in picturesque regions of Ziro, Sagalee, Pakke Kessang” in Arunachal Pradesh.

“I am sure Arunachal is going to be a favourite film shooting destination,” said CM Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu also thanked producer and director of Bhediya Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik respectively “for choosing our beautiful state for shooting the movie”.

Bhediya is part of his horror comedy universe consisting of films like Stree, Roohi and Munjha.

The shooting of the film Bhediya was done in Arunachal Pradesh over a span of two months, from March to April 2021.

Over 70 percent of the artists in Bhediya are from Arunachal Pradesh, including a lead character, named Jomin.

Besides, Arunachal rapper K4 Kheko will also feature in the film.

He has also sung and written the lyrics for the theme song of the film.

“They’ve given a rare opportunity to local talents including musicians and technicians,” said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

The Arunachal Pradesh chief minister added that “the film will give a new identity to the people of Northeast. I wish Bhediya a grand success”.

Besides Varun Dhawan, the film also features Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, Paalin Kabak and Shraddha Kapoor in a special appearance in the song Thumkeshwari.