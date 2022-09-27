ITANAGAR: An active cadre of the ULFA-I has been nabbed by the security forces in Arunachal Pradesh.

This was informed by the Assam Rifles on Tuesday.

The apprehended militant of the ULFA-I has been identified as Dibjyoti Senapati alias Dipen Asom.

Dibjyoti Senapati alias Dipen Asom hails from Dibrugarh district in Assam.

The Assam Rifles troopers arrested the ULFA-I militant from Noglo village in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, Noglo village in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh lies very close to the international border with Myanmar.

The Assam Rifles claimed that the militant informed the security forces that he crossed over to India after deserting his camp in Myanmar.

He cited harsh living conditions and lack of motivation in the camp of the rebel outfit in Myanmar as the reason for his desertion, the Assam Rifles said.