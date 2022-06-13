ITANAGAR: An intensive search operation is underway in Arunachal Pradesh along the India-China border to track down the two Army men who have been reported to be ‘missing’.

The two Indian Army men have been reported to be ‘missing’ for over 15 days.

Both the soldiers were posted in Arunachal Pradesh along the India-China border.

“Intensive search operations have been ongoing for the two Indian Army personnel, deployed in the forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh since May 28,” Tezpur-based defence spokesperson Lt Colonel AS Walia informed on Sunday.

The two ‘missing’ army men are: Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh.

Both the soldiers were deployed in a forward post along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Both the soldiers are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a fast-flowing river in close proximity to their post, he said.

The search operations are continuing for the last two weeks.

“A court of inquiry to investigate into the incident has been convened by the Army,” the defence spokesperson added.

Both the ‘missing’ soldiers hail from Uttarakhand.

Family members of both the ‘missing’ army men have been informed of the incident and are being regularly updated.