ITANAGAR: A satirical protest is underway at Zero point in Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh against the APPSC.

The protest has been organised by “Aggrieved Aspirants and Unemployed Youths” of Arunachal Pradesh.

The organisers of the protest are holding a “one-day donation drive” for the ‘unpaid’ staffs of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

“We are raising funds for APPSC staffs who are working day and night for fair/ transparent recruitment, that too without any allowances or salary,” said Prem Taba.

He added: “(We) will be submitting the amount to APPSC for their team’s selfless services.”

This “satirical protest” at Zero point in Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh comes at a time when the APPSC has been facing the heat over question paper leak for the exams that were held for 33 Assistant Engineers posts in the state.

The APPSC, on Tuesday, cancelled the exams it conducted on August 26 and 27 to fill up as many as 33 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts.

A total of 415 candidates had appeared in the examination for 33 AE posts.

The APPSC had to order fresh conduct of the examination after five people were arrested by the Arunachal Pradesh police for allegedly leaking the question papers ahead of the prelims and mains examinations for the AE post.