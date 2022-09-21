ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has stated that it will conduct fresh Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) informed that it will announce a new date for the fresh exam soon.

The development was confirmed by APPSC secretary Jayanta Kr Ray.

He further said that the candidates who appeared in the prelims exam for the Assistant Engineers posts will be eligible to reappear in the examination.

The APPSC, on Tuesday, cancelled the exams it conducted on August 26 and 27 to fill up as many as 33 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts.

A total of 415 candidates had appeared in the examination for 33 AE posts.

“The Commission hereby cancels the said examinations which were conducted on June 12 (Recruitment Test) and Mains examination on August 26 and 27, 2022 with immediate effect,” read an order issued by APPSC secretary Jayanta Kr Ray.

“It is further decided that candidates who were admitted to the last recruitment test shall be eligible to take the aforesaid examination, for which fresh date will be notified in due course of time,” the APPSC secretary said.

The APPSC had to order fresh conduct of the examination after five people were arrested by the Arunachal Pradesh police for allegedly leaking the question papers ahead of the prelims and mains examinations for the AE post.