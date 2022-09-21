DIBRUGARH: A joint team of Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police nabbed at least two active cadres of NSCN-KYA.

The rebels were held from Jairampur area in Arunachal Pradesh in a two-day operation.

The two apprehended rebels have been identified as Meatu Meyak (30) and Moring Kenlo (18).

The security forces have recovered one 9mm pistol with magazine, live rounds, detonator, TNT, cordex, mobile phones, wild animals teeth, Myanmar Stamps and other incriminating documents from their hideout.

Meanwhile, both the cadres were handed over to Changlang police station.

The security forces have started massive operation against NSCN operatives working in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The NSCN cadres entered Arunachal Pradesh to sabotage the peaceful atmosphere of the state. They are preparing some for some activities in the eastern Arunachal area. Due to alertness and coordinated efforts, we have successfully nabbed both the cadres,” said a police official.