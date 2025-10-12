Guwahati: For the first time, the northeast is being recognised as a central part of India’s growth story, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

He noted that from new airports to empowered self-help groups, and from connectivity to creativity, Arunachal Pradesh reflects the spirit of Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi shared an article on X by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, which highlights the transformation and increasing significance of Arunachal Pradesh in the country’s development.

“From new airports to empowered SHGs, from connectivity to creativity, Arunachal Pradesh mirrors the spirit of Viksit Bharat. A must-read piece by Union Minister Scindia,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

Scindia described the region, known as ‘Ashtalakshmi,’ as no longer a distant frontier but a thriving hub of progress. “I share my awe-inspiring visit to Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro Valley, witnessing its rapid transformation while cherishing its timeless cultural heritage, all aligned with PM Modi’s transformative vision of a Rising Northeast,” the minister wrote. He added, “Every time I set foot in the Northeast, I feel reenergised and refueled.”

He further said, “Many call it the periphery of India, however it is the very heart, beating in many colours, sounds, and textures. A garland of pearls, strung together by countless communities, cultures, and ways of life, woven seamlessly into the eternal rhythm of nature. No wonder our Prime Minister calls it the Ashtalakshmi – a region of diversity and opportunity.”

Ziro Valley, known for the Ziro Music Festival, ranks among the top music festivals globally.

“Local artisans showcased their crafts, and thanks to Digital India and the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile trinity, cashless payments were effortless. Every chime of ‘payment complete,’ was more than a transaction; it was the sound of empowerment,” the minister highlighted.