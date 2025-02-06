Guwahati: Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia has called industry leaders to explore investment opportunities in the Northeast region to rejuvenate the historical ties between Tamil Nadu and the Northeast.

Speaking at the Northeast Investors Summit in Chennai, Scindia pointed out a newly established semiconductor facility in Assam, valued at Rs 40,000 crore, as a prime opportunity for Chennai-based entrepreneurs to invest in ancillary units.

The Minister stated the vast potential of the Northeast in sectors such as infrastructure, logistics, agriculture, and technology.

The gathering witnessed numerous MoUs and letters of intent from attendees eager to partake in the Northeastern growth journey, with government backing promising new development paradigms.

