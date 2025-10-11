Kharsang: Local and affected youths of Kharsang have voiced strong opposition to the recruitment norms recently announced by Coal Pulz Pvt. Ltd. for its Namchik Namphuk Coal Mine in Arunachal’s Kharsang in Changlang district warning that stringent eligibility requirements could deprive them of employment in their own region.

The youth leaders argued that the company’s insistence on prior work experience for most posts risks opening the door to outsiders, leaving local unemployed candidates sidelined. With the mine being a major project in Kharsang, they demanded that priority be given to local residents to ensure inclusive growth and fair access to jobs in the community.

The project was inaugurated recently by Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, marking a key milestone in the state’s industrial development.

During the inauguration, various stakeholders, including both dignitaries, assured that the project would generate local employment opportunities while also boosting state revenue.

However, local youths allege that the eligibility norms are impractical, particularly the requirement of prior work experience for most positions — a stipulation that many local candidates cannot meet.

Reacting strongly, Lomhom Tangha, a youth leader from the mining-affected area, expressed his apprehension over the recruitment criteria. Demanding exemption for local candidates, Dr. Tangha — an engineer himself — warned that if unemployed youths are not adequately provided opportunities, they would not sit idle.

He further stated that no backdoor policy or politically backed candidates would be tolerated in the recruitment process, and demanded fair and equal opportunities for all in the Kharsang circle, urging local student bodies to remain vigilant and raise awareness.

He cited Geo Enpro, an oil exploration company in the region, as a positive precedent, which had successfully absorbed local youths who were initially unemployed, making them skilled contributors to the company’s growth.

Local youth representatives have urged Coal Pulz Pvt. Ltd. and authorities to reconsider strict eligibility norms, implement skill development and apprenticeship programmes, and ensure transparent, merit-based recruitment, giving priority to candidates from Kharsang and nearby areas in line with the promises made during the inauguration.