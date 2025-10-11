Guwahati: A mild earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale shook the East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday morning, October 11, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The tremor occurred at 8:31 AM (IST), with its epicenter located at latitude 27.52° North and longitude 92.85° East, and a shallow depth of 5 kilometres, according to the NCS preliminary report.

Residents in parts of the district reported feeling the tremor, but authorities confirmed that there have been no casualties or property damage so far.

The quake was described as minor and non-destructive, though officials are continuing to monitor the situation.