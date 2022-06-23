DIBRUGARH: In a joint operation, by Changlang ADS and Namsai ADS recovered opium and brown sugar in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The contraband substances were recovered and seized based on input about movement of a drug peddler on NH-215 at Taipong area in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

“During Naka checking one car was intercepted and search was carried out in presence of Magistrate and recovered cloths smeared raw opium weighing approx 666gm,” SP of Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh informed.

“The owner of opium has been identified as Koha Manchey, 48 yrs, resident of 2 Miles, Namsai. On spot interrogation he revealed that he came from Namsai and have more opium at his residence,” Changlang SP Mihin Gambo further informed.

A joint team of Anti-Drug Squad Changlang and Namsai was constituted under supervision of SP Changlang and SP Namsai.

The joint team conducted raid at the drug paddler’s residence located at 2 Mile, Namsai and recovered huge stash of opium weighing approx 2.168 kg and sale proceed amount Rs 31,350 from his possession.

Accordingly, a criminal case under NDPS act registered at Jairampur police station in Arunachal Pradesh.

In another incident, a surprise checking was conducted at Namdang by Anti-Drug Squad of Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

“During checking one car coming from Assam was intercepted. On searching the vehicle, the ADS team recovered suspected brown sugar approx 13.84 gm from the vehicle and owner of the drug identified as Hunkap Tangha (25 yrs) has been apprehended and seized the vehicle for peddling drug. Accordingly, a criminal case registered at Namtok PS under NDPS act,” the SP said.