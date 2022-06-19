Itanagar: A 16-year-old boxer from Arunachal Pradesh was buried alive by a landslide triggered by heavy downpour near Itanagar on Sunday morning.

The incident took place at Sood village when he was on his way to participate in a boxing selection trial in Itanagar.

The deceased has been identified at Rage Hilli, a resident of Keyak village in West Siang district.

Hilli, along with one of his friends, was on the way to the Rajiv Gandhi University in Rono Hills from Dokum Colony in Itanagar on a bike to take part in a boxing selection trial when the landslide hit them.

While Hilli was buried alive, his friend, Tai Abu miraculously managed to escape the scene with minor injuries.

The youngster’s body was later recovered by the police with the help of locals

“A case under requisite section has been registered and the body would be handed over to the family members after the legal formalities,” officials said

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed grief over the death of the minor boy.

“Pained by the death of 16-year-old promising boxer Rage Hilli in a landslide incident at Yupia, today. Hilli was a class 9th student and had a dream to join armed forces to serve the country. My thoughts are with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” Khandu said in a tweet.