ITANAGAR: Banned militant organisation – NSCN-KYA – has released two abducted construction workers from its captivity in Arunachal Pradesh.

The two abducted persons – Sashank Kumar Yadav and Liamgao – were released by the NSCN-KYA on Tuesday (November 28) in Arunachal Pradesh.

They were abducted by the NSCN-KYA rebels on November 16 from near a makeshift camp and were taken to Kunno zero point in a Bolero pickup truck.

The rebels then abandoned the vehicle and took the captives towards the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh.

The abduction took place on Kunsa Pongchau road from a makeshift labour camp near Tisa River in Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The abducted workers were part of the BTRF Project under the supervision of Shatrughan Singh.