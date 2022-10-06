ITANAGAR: The construction works of 13.4 km-long stretch of the two-lane Hayuliang-Hawai highway in Arunachal Pradesh is nearing completion.

Hayuliang-Hawai highway construction in Arunachal Pradesh will be completed by December 2022.

This was informed by union roads and transport minister Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari said that completion of construction of the highway will give a “significant boost to connectivity in the Northeast”.

“The project for 13.4 Km 2-Lane Hayuliang-Hawai (Package-I) in Arunachal Pradesh with a total project cost of Rs.138.13 Cr. will be completed this year,” said union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh: Army helicopter crashes in Tawang, one pilot killed

He added: “This stretch is located closely to the Indo-Myanmar Border and will give boost to socio-economic development in the region.”

In December 2018, Gadkari had inaugurated and laid foundation stones for many national highway projects in Arunachal Pradesh.