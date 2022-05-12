ITANAGAR: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has stressed on the need to nurture the democratic ethos, so as extremism and terrorism can be kept at bay in the Northeast.

“The more we nurture democratic ethos, involve people in the democratic process, the more we will be able to move away from extremism and terrorism,” Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said.

Om Birla was speaking on the occasion of inauguration of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone III Conference at the Dorjee Khandu auditorium at the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly in Itanagar on Thursday.

“Today, people are convinced that extremism is not the solution to any problem,” Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said.

“At present, the biggest challenge before our democracy is to create a socially, politically, economically and legally conducive environment which can enable every section of our society to participate in the governance process to its fullest potential,” Birla said.

He added: “Be it Parliament, Vidhan Sabha or Panchayat, our focus should be on increasing the participation of the people in the decision making processes and making these institutions more sensitive to the problems of the people so as to strengthen their trust in the democratic institutions.”

Speaking about the issues concerning overall development in the Northeast, the Lok Sabha speaker said that bringing development in this part of the country has been challenging due to its political and geographical situation.

“There are still many gaps in the field of infrastructure, education, health, security, connectivity due to various reasons. We have to address these issues,” he said.

He added: “We have to consider how to formulate developmental schemes of this region with public participation and cooperation while protecting its ethnic heritage, environment and natural resources so that employment is generated and prosperity could be ensured.”

“I have no doubt that Northeast is heading towards a golden future,” Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla further said.