ITANAGAR: The central bureau of investigation (CBI) has conducted searches in at least 16 locations in relation to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

The CBI raids were conducted in 16 places altogether in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

“The CBI conducted searches at around 16 different places in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal & Uttar Pradesh in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged leakage of question paper of the examination for the post of assistant engineer (Civil) conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission(APPSC) on August 26 and 27,” an official statement of the CBI said.

the searches resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents/articles including fake/ counterfeit stamps of the executive magistrate of Arunachal Pradesh, executive engineer, State Bank of India, hard discs, pen drive etc.

“The CBI has named Akhilesh Yadav of Jeju Institute, Itanagar, Papum Pare district and unknown officials of APPSC. The investigation is on,” the statement said.

Notably, the CBI took over the APPSC paper leak case from the Arunachal Pradesh police on October 26.

The state of Arunachal Pradesh was recently rocked by a paper leak row during exams to recruit assistant engineers (civil).

The exams were conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).