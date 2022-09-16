Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Electric Project and the newly built Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per reports, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday requested the Prime Minister to inaugurate the two projects and PM Modi has accepted his invitation.

Khandu on Thursday called on PM Modi in his official residence in New Delhi.

While Kameng Hydro Electric Project is Northeast India’s largest power plant, the Donyi Polo Airport is the region’s first greenfield airport at Itanagar.

An official of CMO said Khandu apprised Modi about the Kameng Hydro Electric Project, executed by the state-owned North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) with an estimated cost of around Rs 8,000 crores and about the greenfield airport, commissioned by the Airport Authority of India at a cost of Rs 650 crore.

The Chief Minister said that the Director General of Civil Aviation issued the necessary license on September 7 to operationalise the greenfield airport, which was recently renamed by the state government as “Donyi Polo Airport”.

The Donyi Polo Airport is the first airport in Arunachal Pradesh with capabilities of landing big aircraft, he added.

“With the operationalising of this airport, Arunachal Pradesh would be connected directly with New Delhi. The long–cherished dream of the people of my state to see the state Capital on the air map of India has ultimately come true,” Khandu said in a statement.

The Donyi Polo Airport airport in Itanagar would be Arunachal Pradesh’s third airport after Pasighat and Tezu airports, and the Northeast’s 16th airport.