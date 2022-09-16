ITANAGAR: The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh is ready to be dedicated to the nation.

This was stated by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said, “It is my privilege to inform completion of the dream project – Greenfield Airport at Itanagar. The decks for its operationalization has been cleared with the DGCA granting the necessary licence for operation on 7th September 2022. Now the Airport is ready to be dedicated to the nation.”

The Arunachal Pradesh chief minister also thanked PM Modi for achieving this feat – the first airport in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh has the capabilities of landing big aircrafts like the Boeing 747.

Also read: Assam-Arunachal border row: Amit Shah meets CMs Himanta Biswa Sarma & Pema Khandu

“With the starting of this airport, Arunachal Pradesh will be connected directly with New Delhi. The long-cherished dream of the people of my state to see the state capital in the air map of India has ultimately come true,” Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said.

However, the never-ending wait for inauguration of the newly constructed Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh continues.

The inauguration of the Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh was recently postponed till the month October this year.

The airport is built in an area covering 685 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 660 crore.

The Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh can accommodate up to 300 passengers during peak hours with eight check-in counters.

The airport is suitable for the operations of Airbus-320 type of aircraft.