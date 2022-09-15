NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, met the chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu respectively – in New Delhi.

The crucial meeting was called by union home minister Amit Shah to discuss the border related issues between the two Northeast states – Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Prior to the meeting with union home minister Amit Shah, CMs of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh held a meeting at the Assam House in New Delhi.

“We are committed to amicably resolve all the long-standing issues once and for all,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Notably, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh had signed the ‘Namsai Declaration’ on July 15 under which the two states decided to restrict the disputed villages to 86 instead of the previous 123.

As per the Namsai declaration, both the state governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh had also committed itself to try and resolve the issues related to the inter-state border by September 15.

The regional committees, which were formed after the signing of the Namsai declaration, also visited the dispute areas between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.