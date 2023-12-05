Dibrugarh: The NSCN (Ang Mai) has allegedly demanded Rs 1.65 crore as a ransom for the release of a village chief and headman from Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district whom they abducted last week.

Sources say 15 armed rebels snatched Chopkhu Gangsa (headman) and Chijgsan Wangham (chief) from their village under Wakka Circle around 8:30 pm that night.

They were then taken towards neighbouring Myanmar.

According to locals, two handwritten letters dated December 1st, signed by a self-styled Colonel Akham of the NSCN (AM), were sent to villagers demanding a ransom.

The letters break down the demand: Rs 1 crore for their release and Rs 65 lakh as a “levy” the duo allegedly failed to pay three months ago.

In response, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Chuku Apa will arrive in Longding today to assess the volatile situation following the recent spate of abductions by militant groups.

He said he will also review ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

Security forces have launched a massive manhunt to track down the rebels.

“Several small NSCN factions have emerged, often due to internal conflicts. They’re involved in extortion activities across Tirap, Longding, and Changlang districts,” a source claimed.