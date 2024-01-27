Guwahati: RK Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC, along with RP Goyal (Director, Finance) and RK Chaudhary (Director, Technical & Projects), led a group of senior NHPC officials on a visit to the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower HE Project (SLHEP) in Arunachal Pradesh.

They inspected various under-construction sites, including the dam, powerhouse, and other key locations.

Rajendra Prasad, Executive Director of Subansiri Lower Project, briefed them on the progress of ongoing construction activities.

CMD Vishnoi expressed appreciation for the work accomplished so far and reaffirmed NHPC’s commitment to completing this ambitious project within the stipulated timeframe.

A subsequent Project Review Meeting brought together CMD Vishnoi with all major contractors involved in the construction.

The meeting served as a platform to discuss the progress of construction activities in detail, identify any challenges, and ensure the project’s timely completion.

Director (Finance) Goyal, Director (Technical & Projects) Chaudhary, Executive Directors from NHPC Corporate Office, and the Executive Director of Subansiri Lower Project, along with all project Heads of Department, participated in the meeting.