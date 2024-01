NEW DELHI: The BJP, on Saturday (January 27), appointed election in-charges and co-in-charges for the Northeast states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP has appointed Assam minister Ashok Singhal as the party’s Lok Sabha election in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh.

On the other hand Dilip Jaiswal will look into the BJP’s poll affairs in Sikkim during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.