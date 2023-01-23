Guwahati: The three-day Torgya festival, a Monastic festival of the Monpa tribe was celebrated at the Tawang Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh‘s Tawang district.

The festival starts on the twenty-eighth day of the eleventh lunar month and this year it was celebrated from January 20 to January 22, 2023.

Torgya festival is celebrated by the Monpa tribe of the Tawang Monastery to pay homage to Lama Tsongkhapa to chase away evil spirits that usher in diseases, misfortunes and natural calamities.

The highlight of the festival is the Chham dance, wearing outfit of warrior Arpu by the Lamas of the Monastery.

The colourful three-day festival becomes more alluring when Lamas dance wearing different costumes and masks.

While doing so, they perform some soulful music with drums and cymbals.