Arunachal Minister urges centre to add more CUET exam centres

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona has formally appealed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to increase the number of CUET (Common University Entrance Test) centres in the state.

Currently, CUET exams are held at just four locations: NIT Jote, NERIST Nirjuli, RGU Doimukh, and iON Digital Zone Naharlagun all clustered around the state capital, Itanagar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This limited access, Sona emphasized, creates significant logistical and financial burdens for students from the state’s remote and hilly districts.

To remedy the issue, Sona has proposed the establishment of four new exam centres in Pasighat (East Siang), Bomdila (West Kameng), Tezu (Lohit), and Aalo (West Siang). These locations have been strategically selected to improve reach and reduce travel time for students in distant areas.

He expressed concern that the current setup forces many students to travel hundreds of kilometres, with some even required to take exams outside the state. These hurdles have already resulted in missed exam opportunities for several eligible candidates.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Highlighting the state’s unique geographic challenges, Sona reiterated Arunachal Pradesh’s dedication to a student-first education policy, and urged the Centre to act promptly to ensure no student is left behind due to infrastructure limitations.