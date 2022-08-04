New Delhi: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses was allegedly postponed at several centres on Thursday while many students faced technical glitches during exams.

Many candidates also claimed that the Internet servers had “gone down” during the examination.

Several others took to social media and posted purported National Testing Agency (NTA) notice outside of exam centres that read: “The CUET exam scheduled at this centre today is postponed to August 12”.

“I and my father travelled 300 km to the exam centre. But after arrival officials said that my exam is cancelled due to technical problems. What kind of joke is this?” a candidate alleged in a tweet.

The students claimed that they got no prior information about the examination being postponed.

Another Twitter user wrote: “CUET Exam scheduled today has been postponed to 12th August. NTA exam centre Noida Sector 64. No information in advance. We have lots of time to waste.”

“My CUET slot-1 exam dated August 4 at NTA centre 3 Noida 64 has been cancelled and rescheduled to August 12. Please NTA provide me with a clear image of the admit card and centre details for the rescheduled exam,” Dhiraj Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Apart from this confusion, many candidates faced technical glitches during the exam. “The tests in many systems weren’t getting started because of which students had to sit idle for hours,” a Twitter user alleged.

“My CUET exam was scheduled today at 9. I could only appear for the english section and not for the next 3 sections. All candidates in my centre were not able to appear for the exam due to a server issue. Please look into the matter,” claimed Aaryam Sharma, a CUET(UG) aspirant said.

The first phase of CUET-UG was held between July 15 and July 20. University Grants Commission (UGC) chief Jagadesh Kumar had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities which can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.