Arunachal media organizations observe World Press Freedom Day

ITANAGAR: The World Press Freedom Day was observed here at Arunachal Press Club on Wednesday.

The members of Arunachal Press Club, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists and Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media while celebrating the day, also took pledge to continue to be the voice of the voiceless.

On the occasion, a minute of silence was observed as a mark of respect for APPSC paper leak whistle blower late Gyamar Padang and late RC Bodoi, father of Arunachal Today’s CEO Sangge Droma.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice president of Arunachal Press Club Bengia Ajum called upon the journalists to be more responsible and cross check every details before filing a news report.

“Journalism is a very serious profession.

“Being journalists we get certain privileges and it is our duty to use these privileges for the betterment of society.

“Our wrong reporting can destroy the careers of people and also cause social tension.

“Therefore, we should always do a lot of fact checking before reporting on any issue,” said Ajum.

He also appealed to the media fraternity of the state to remain humble and never forget that whatever power the media has it is because of the love and support of the public.

Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists president Amar Sangno while speaking on the occasion urged journalists to disseminate correct information to the public.

“Many people try to use the media to settle personal scores and disseminate wrong information.

We should remain alert. We should stick to our basics and do fact based reporting,” said Amar.

Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media president Toko Tagam, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists vice president Ranju Dodum and general secretary Sonam Jelly also spoke on the occasion.

The World Press Freedom Day is celebrated every year on May 3.

It was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference.

