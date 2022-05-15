Dimapur: The Naga National Council (NNC) said the political situation around the world is presently in favour of support to the plight of the Naga people and the Naga political problem, as it celebrates the ‘Naga National Plebiscite Day’ on May 16.

“Therefore, at this crucial juncture the Naga people especially the national workers of all groups must unite to stand together to achieve our freedom of recognition as a people and nation in the best interest of our people and homeland as political necessity and situation demand,” NNC acting president Yilow Humtsoe said in his message on the eve of the day.

“We are also happy to see the Chinese media releasing and screening a documentary on the history of Nagaland and Manipur of the North East region in recent times. These are indeed all welcoming political developments around the world for the Naga people as a nation,” he said.

Seeing all the political developments in favour of the Naga people at this crucial stage, Humtose said, none should compromise the Naga political sovereign rights for freedom.

He said if any group or individual compromises the Naga political rights at this given opportune time of support around the world will be condemned by the people and future generations for their betrayal of the Naga cause.

Greeting the Naga people in the Naga homeland and all those residing in far and near countries of the world on the Naga National Plebiscite Day, the NNC paid tribute to the Naga leaders, elders and people who conducted this “democratic sovereign rights of the Naga people” 71 years ago on this day of May 16, 1951.

“I salute and honour all our heroes who conducted and physically participated in this referendum for Naga freedom and for the future generations. This plebiscite is one of the main pillars of our democratic sovereign rights and we ought to stand firmly by this for the attainment of our legitimate freedom of sovereignty,” Humtose said.

The NNC (Parent Body) expressed gratitude to the Global Naga Forum for presenting and bringing to light the Naga political problem in the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

He said he also acknowledged and appreciated the gesture of a Maharashtra cabinet minister who in her official capacity openly stated in a conference that Nagaland is not a part of India, mentioning how the Naga boys and girls were used to be deported back when they came to the state.