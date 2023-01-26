Guwahati: The US State Department has expressed its concern over India’s ban on the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the importance of freedom of expression as a fundamental democratic principle.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, spokesperson Ned Price said that Washington stands by the importance of a free press around the world and has raised similar concerns in its relationship with India.

He stressed that it is essential to highlight the importance of democratic principles, such as freedom of expression, and freedom of religion or belief, as human rights that contribute to the strengthening of our democracies.

In addition, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak distanced himself from the BBC series, stating that he does not agree with its characterization of the Indian Prime Minister.

The Ministry of External Affairs in India responded to the BBC story by labelling it as “entirely biased” and noted that it has not been screened in the country.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also raised questions about the purpose and agenda of the documentary. He stated that they do not want to answer any more questions on the matter so that it does not get too much attention.

The U.S. State Department has reiterated the importance of a free press around the world and will continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles, such as freedom of expression, in India and its other relationships.