Itanagar: A man in Arunachal Pradesh has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor by a special court in the Lepa-Rada district.

The accused identified as Kyabin Sikhon belongs to Sikarijo village under the Upper Subansiri district.

He was convicted under Section 6 of the POCSO Act for ‘aggravated penetrative sexual assault’ on the minor.

As per reports, the incident took place on September 8, 2021, in Sikarijo.

The victim was a relative of the accused and she used to visit his house frequently.

One day, the accused asked the victim for a night’s stay and on that night he raped her.

The person was also asked to pay a fine of Rs 1500 by the court.