Itanagar: The police have reportedly arrested a man with Rs 20 lakh in cash in connection with an armed robbery in Seppa Town in East Kameng of Arunachal Pradesh.

It may be mentioned that on February 15, an armed robbery took place at the State Bank of India’s ATM in Seppa town.

The robber had snatched a suitcase full of cash and was wearing a bluish jacket and a black helmet.

The East Kameng police after more than a month have succeeded in apprehending the robber responsible for this crime.

The 32-year-old accused, Taguk Rang, was arrested and over Rs 20 lakh cash, a vehicle, a revolver, and a two-wheeler used in the commission of the offence have been recovered.

Investigation revealed that the accused was a contingency worker in the rural works department and had been in dire need of money to repay his debts.

He had been planning the robbery for over a year and had done a recce of the SBI bank for around six months.

He had also done a recce of ATMs at Zero point and Bank Tinali in Itanagar but did not execute the steal due to the presence of many CCTV cameras around that area.

The East Kameng police conducted a thorough investigation to solve the case.

Witnesses were examined, CCTV footage was analyzed, and other technical methods were employed to identify and apprehend the culprit.