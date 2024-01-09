Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in RGU Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to posts or jobs of Teaching Assistant in the Department of Agronomy. Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) (formerly Arunachal University) is the oldest university in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. It is located at Rono Hills in Doimukh town, about 28km from the state capital, Itanagar. The foundation stone for the university was laid in 1984 by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The university was renamed as Rajiv Gandhi University in 2005 when UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was on a visit to the state

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in Department of Agronomy

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

M Sc. in Agronomy with minimum of 55% marks for equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) from an accredited India / Foreign University. Candidates must also have cleared the ICAR-National Eligibility Test (NET)/equivalent NET. Candidates who have been awarded PhD shall be exempted altogether from the requirement of ICAR- National Eligibility Test (NET) / equivalent NET. Candidates with PhD/ NET and teaching experience shall also be given preference.

Salary : Rs. 1,000/- per class to maximum of Re. 25,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th January 2024 at 10:30 AM in the Chamber of Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CV, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



