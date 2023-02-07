Arunachal Jobs Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department Social Work

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department Social Work

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. M.A in Social Work/MSW with minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) from an accredited Indian/Foreign University.

2. Candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test NET/SLET/SET in concerned subject.

3. Candidates who have been awarded Ph.D Degree shall be exempted from the requirement of NET/SLET/SET.

Desirable Qualification: One year experience of working in the field with an Autonomous/ Independent/Non-Government along with mandatory Field work component at Master’s Level will be the desirable

Consolidated salary: Rs.1000/- per class to maximum of Rs.25, 000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 13.02.2023 at 10:30 A.M, in the Department of Social Work, Rajiv Gandhi University.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on date and time mentioned above along with the bio-data stating qualification, experience, specialization etc. as well as copy along with original of supporting documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

