Applications are invited for various technical positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Graphic Designer cum Video Editor.

Name of post : Graphic Designer cum Video Editor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters / Graduate / Diploma or equivalent in Graphic Designing / Video Editing. Should be able to create insightful videos and graphics for social media platforms, short promotional clips, instructional videos, presentations, promotional flyers, banners etc. Preference will be given to creative experienced candidates

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Secretary & Electrician vacancies in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya

Age : Not above 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 by 13th February 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Astounding facts of the Shaligram Shilas or Stones that will be used to sculpt Lord Ram idol in Ayodhya