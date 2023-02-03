Assam Career Apply for Secretary & Electrician vacancies in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Secretary (Media & Communication) and Electrician

Name of post : Secretary (Media & Communication)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters / Graduate / Diploma in Mass Communication. Excellent command over English and Assamese in Media / Social Media Handling & Management mandatory (Digital Media / Press Media, Article Writing, Blogging etc.)

Age : Not above 35 years

Name of post : Electrician (on contractual basis)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : ITI Electronics / Electrical

Age : Not above 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 by February 12, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

