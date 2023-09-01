Applications are invited for 18 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in Army Public School, Tenga Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Name of post : TGT Maths

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Bachelor degree in Mathematics with any two of the following subjects: Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Computer Science and Statistics and equivalent with minimum 50% marks. In case the candidate has not got 50% marks in graduation but has obtained 50% or more marks in post-graduation in the subject, the candidature shall be valid.

(ii) BEd or equivalent degree with 50% from recognized university

Name of post : TGT Computer Science

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) BCA / Graduation in Computer Science / B. Tech in Computer Science / B.Sc. in Computer Science or Graduation in any subject with A level course form (DOEACC), Min of Info & Communication & Tech, GOI.

(ii) B. Ed and equivalent with minimum 50% marks

Name of post : PRT

No. of posts : 11

Qualification :

(i) Graduate degree with 50% marks

(ii) 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) / B. BI.Ed with minimum 50% marks.

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B. Lib. Science or Graduate with diploma in Library Science from a recognized institute and computer literate with minimum three years’ experience.

Name of post : Music Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Graduate in / with Music from a recognized university

OR

(ii) Higher Secondary / Senior Secondary with any one of the following: –

(a) Sangeet Visharad Examination of the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal Bombay.

(b) Sangeet Vid Examination of the Indira Kala Sangeet Viswavidyalaya, Khairagarh (M.P)

(c) Sangeet Prabhakar Examination of the Prayag Sangeet Samiti (Academy of Music) Allahabad

(d) Sangeet Visharad Examination of Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapeeth, Lucknow

OR

(iii) Sangeet Bhaskar with graduation by Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh

(iv) Sangeet Nritya Bhushan with graduation in any discipline

Name of post : Special Educator (PRT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Bachelor degree with minimum 50% marks. In case the candidate has not got 50% marks in graduation but has obtained 50% or more marks in post-graduation in the subject, the candidature shall be valid.

(ii) B Ed (Special Education) or equivalent degree with 50% from recognized university

Name of post : Computer Lab Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum 10+2 with one year Diploma in Computer Science and knowledge of Hardware, Peripheral and Networking

Name of post : Science Lab Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 10 + 2 with Science and Computer Literate

How to apply : Candidates may download the prescribed format of application from school website https://apstengavalley.org/ and submit / send application with relevant documents and Demand Draft / Crossed Cheque of Rupees 200/- (Rupees Two hundred only) in favor of Army Public School Tenga Valley, payable at SBI Tenga Valley by post / by hand.

The applications must reach Army Public School, Tenga Valley, PO: Singchung, Dist – West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh – 790115 on or before 15 Sep 2023

Applications may also be send by email to apstenga@gmail.com on or before 15 Sep 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here