Arunachal: Injured black panther rescued in Paya

Dibrugarh: The Forest department rescued the injured rare black panther from the Roing-Tezu highway, near the Paya area in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

According to officials, the animal is receiving treatment at the Roing mini-zoo in Lower Dibang Valley.

It has been learned that the big cat had some serious head injuries after a high-speed vehicle hit it.

The panther was hit by the vehicle when it was crossing the road.

Roing DFO (Wildlife) Mito Rumi said, “As we got the information about the black panther, a team went and immediately brought it to the Roing mini-zoo for treatment.”

Rumi added that the panther was taken to the veterinary hospital, and after a successful clinical procedure, it is back at the mini-zoo.

The DFO added that officials will monitor the big cat for recovery. “The animal is stable for now”, Rumi added.

The black panther is the melanistic (dark brown colour) variant of the leopard (Panthera pardus) and the jaguar (Panthera onca). Although they have excess black pigments, their typical rosettes are still present.

