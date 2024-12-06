Guwahati: After the recent beef ban in all public places of Assam, the Kerala leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed concern that the move could send the “wrong message to people” if not defined properly.

Kerala BJP vice-president Major Ravi claimed that the sudden ban on beef could be misinterpreted.

He stated that there is a need to understand the difference between beef and cow.

He added, “Beef is not cow… The CM should not have said that… if somebody wants to eat, they should…there should be freedom to eat what you want.”

Ravi also pointed out that beef refers to buffaloes and bulls, and that there is a significant beef export market in India, with most factories located in Uttar Pradesh.

He warned that a blanket ban on beef could lead to communal tensions.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 2021 already prohibits the sale or purchase of beef and beef products in areas predominantly inhabited by Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and other non-beef-eating communities, or within a 5 km radius of temples or other religious institutions.

Cattle slaughter also requires a ‘fit-for-slaughter’ certificate.