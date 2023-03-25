Itanagar: Delegates from G20 member countries, guest countries and international organizations have arrived in Arunachal Pradesh to participate in the G20 meeting at Itanagar on Saturday.

Upon their arrival at the Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar, the delegates were accorded a warm and traditional welcome by the cultural troupes and senior Arunachal Pradesh government officials.

The delegates are on a two-day visit to Itanagar for the G20 meeting on Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG).

They will witness an exhibition and cultural programme at the Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall here and will later visit the Itanagar Gompa and JN State Museum.

“We’re all excited for today’s G20 Group meeting. It’s a milestone moment for Arunachal Pradesh, which will herald a new dawn in our efforts towards achieving the goal of ‘Sarvashresth Bharat’ following the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a tweet.

“One Earth, One Family, One Future’ resolve is all set to get a big boost at today’s G20 meeting. Esteemed delegates will deliberate upon multiple aspects of research and innovation to make the planet a better and more inclusive place to live. Wish them a pleasant stay!,” Khandu tweeted.

Arunachal Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona wrote on Twitter: “Greetings and a warm welcome to all the G20 delegates to Itanagar! It is indeed a great privilege for us to host such a prestigious event, and we are honored to have all of you here with us. Let’s work together to address the challenges facing our global community.”

Expressing his feelings, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said, “Arunachal Pradesh will showcase our rich cultures, unique handlooms & handicrafts and scientific innovations during the Research Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) of G20 Summit delegates at Itanagar.”