Itanagar: The Namsai police along with the Tinsukia Police today arrested four persons from Eastern Arunachal Pradesh in connection with the theft of 26 two-wheelers over the past year.

The special investigation team (SIT) nabbed Ripunjoy Duwara (27) from Tinsukia (Assam), Babul Buragohain (35) of Sumonipathar village in Sadiya (Assam), Sanjit Shakti (32) of Kherani village in Namsai and Girin Saikia (37) of 2nd Mile area in Namsai.

The SIT, with the help of the Tinsukia police, recovered a total of 26 two-wheelers from various parts of eastern Arunachal.

Four two-wheelers were recovered from Dambuk (Lower Dibang Valley), one from Anini (Dibang Valley), nine from Mudoi (Changlang) and 12 from Insu/Insa area under Chongkham police station in Namsai district.

Further investigation on the case is being carried and police are trying to trace more people involved with the gang.