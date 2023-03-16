Guwahati: Two pilots who were missing after an Army helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh near China Border on Thursday have died, an official said.

“With regret we inform that the pilot and the co-pilot of the helicopter lost their lives in the accident,” Army PRO Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said.

The deceased were identified as Lt. Col. VVB Reddy and Major Jayanth A.

The crash took place near Mandala, West of Bomdila. In Arunachal Pradesh.

Five search parties of the Indian Army, SSB and ITBP were immediately launched after the news of the crash emerged.

“Five search parties of Indian Army, SSB and ITBP were immediately launched. The wreckage of the aircraft was found near Village Banglajaap East of Mandala. With regret we inform that the pilot and the co pilot of the helicopter lost thier lives in the accident,” the Army’s Eastern Command in Kolkata issued a statement confirming the deaths.

#LtGenRPKalita #ArmyCdrEC & All Ranks offer tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Lt Col VVB Reddy & Maj Jayanth A, in the line of duty at Mandala, #ArunachalPradesh while carrying out operational flying of Cheetah Helicopter. #IndianArmy stands firm with the bereaved families pic.twitter.com/XimeZQ0pan — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) March 16, 2023

The wreckage of the helicopter was found near Banglajaap village, near Bomdila.

“A Court of Inquiry is being ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” PRO Rawat added.

Army officials said that local villagers discovered that the crashed chopper caught fire and they informed the police.

The visibility in the area was very poor due to inclement weather, which may be the reason behind the crash.

The Cheetah helicopter that was on an operational sortie was reported to have lost contact with the Air Traffic Control at 9.15 a.m. on Thursday morning.