Guwahati: In a temporary relief to local communities and conservationists, the controversial Etalin hydroelectric power project in Arunachal Pradesh has been scrapped in its present form.

The Forest Advisory Committee of the Environment Ministry has asked the Arunachal Pradesh government to file a fresh proposal for forest diversion and the construction of the project in Dibang Valley, a biodiversity hotspot, The Hindu reported.

FAC said the proposal cannot be considered in its present form and a revised proposal may be submitted for further consideration.

The FAC made the recommendations during a meeting it held on December 27, 2022, for which the top agenda was the deliberation and discussion of the diversion of 1165.66 hectares of forest land for the construction of the 3,097 MW power plant.

The committee noted that since the original proposal was sent by the State government way back in 2014, it was imperative to review the facts and figures presented,. especially with regard to the number of trees that are required to be felled.

Furthermore, the FAC rapped the government for poor compliance in earlier approved projects that have either stalled or not begun due to opposition from different groups.

The committee directed the Arunachal Pradesh government to review the status of all approved projects and submit a report to the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

The FAC also suggested the formation of a high-level empowered committee to look into various concerns raised by large representations against the project.

“Considering the above, FAC opined that the instant proposal cannot be considered in the present form and the revised proposal may be submitted for further consideration by the State Government,” read the release.