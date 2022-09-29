ITANAGAR/TEZPUR: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday, visited the forward areas in Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh.

During his visit at the visit of forward areas in Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, defence minister Rajnath Singh also interacted with the troops deployed there.

“(I) visited the forward areas in Dibang valley of Arunachal Pradesh and interacted with the troops deployed in the region. The Indian Armed Forces personnel go above and beyond in service to the nation,” said Rajnath Singh.

The defence minister was accompanied by Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande and commander of the eastern command of the Indian Army RP Kalita.

Also read: Rajnath Singh reviews operational preparedness along China border in Arunachal Pradesh

Prior to this defence minister Rajnath Singh also visited the military station at Tezpur in Assam.

Rajnath Singh commended the efforts of the soldiers of Gajraj Corps (III Corp) of the Indian Army in the eastern front.

Rajnath Singh at Tezpur military station in Assam on Thursday.

On Wednesday, defence minister Rajnath Singh had visited the military station at Dinjan in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

Rajnath Singh at Dinjan military station in Dibrugarh, Assam on Wednesday.

Rajnath Singh is on a two-day day visit to forward areas in eastern Arunachal Pradesh and Assam from September 28 to 29.

Also read: Lt General Anil Chauhan to be next CDS

The union defence minister was briefed on infrastructure development along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

He was also briefed on the capability development and operational preparedness in forward areas.

Subsequently, the defence minister reviewed the operational readiness of the formation in the easternmost part of the country.