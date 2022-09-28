DIBRUGARH: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday, visited the military station at Dinjan in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

Rajnath Singh is on a two-day day visit to forward areas in eastern Arunachal Pradesh from September 28 to 29.

Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Indian Army chief – General Manoj Pande and chief of eastern army chief Lieutenant General RP Kalita along with other senior officers.

The union defence minister was briefed on infrastructure development along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

He was also briefed on the capability development and operational preparedness in forward areas.

Subsequently, the defence minister reviewed the operational readiness of the formation in the easternmost part of the country.

During the visit, union defence minister Rajnath Singh was also briefed on deployment of cutting edge military equipment and technology to enhance operational efficiency of the troops deployed in frontlines.

Indian Army personnel sing Sandese Aate Hain as defence minister Rajnath Singh interacts with them at Dinjan military station in Assam.

On Thursday (September 29), Rajnath Singh will visit the forward posts of the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh to get a first-hand stock on operational preparedness of the troops and interact with them.

He will also speak with members of the second religious expedition to Athu Popu, an annual trek of local Idu Mishmi tribe, which is being facilitated by Indian Army since 2021 as part of Indian Army’s outreach and continued efforts towards supporting the locals and development of tourism.