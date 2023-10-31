GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein Tuesday said that the state government is committed to providing digital connectivity in the villages bordering the China border region under USOF.

Mein inaugurated 15 projects at Walong, Tinai, Kibithoo, Musai and Kaho villages in his two-day visit to Anjaw district at the China border on Tuesday.

Hayuliang MLA, Dasanglu Pul, Khonsa West MLA, Chakat Aboh, ZPC Soblem Pul and DC Anjaw, TaloJerang were also present in the programme.

Anjaw is the easternmost district in India and the furthest villages towards the border with China are Dong, Walong, Kibithu, and Kaho.

Dong village receives the first sunrise in the country.

During the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah last April, 4G Airtel tower were launched at Kaho, Musai and Kibithoo village and the internet connectivity through OFC will be launched at the district headquarter, Hawai on November 4.

Addressing a public meeting at Walong, Mein mooted for developing more digital infrastructure in the state to realize the vision of PM Modi under Digital India initiative to enhance digital transactions and digital connectivity.

The projects inaugurated by Mein aimed at boosting tourism as well as improving the infrastructure in the border villages.

The names of the projects inaugurated are the Civil Terminal Building of Walong ALG, Tinai Community Hall, 30 bedded Girls Hostel of Govt. Sec. School, Walong; RCC View Points at Tilam and Bara Kundun; New School building of ME School, Kibithoo, Medical Labour Room, Solar Street Lights and Badminton Court at Kibithoo Model Village under Vibrant Village Program; Basket Ball Court, New ME School Building and Solar Street Lights at Musai Model Village; Basket Ball court, Solar Street Lights and a School Library at Kaho Model Village, also known as the first village of India.

In his address to the people in a public meeting at Walong, Mein stated to bring Anjaw to the tourism map of India and pitched for the development of more tourism infrastructure in the area citing that the beautiful landscape and rich flora & fauna has the potential to attract high-end tourists in the region and make Anjaw one of the most tourist attractions place.

He mooted a new tourism policy for Arunachal Pradesh and a tourist circuit in the eastern sector connecting Pasighat, Roing, Mayudia, Anini, Parshuram Kund, Anjaw, Namsai, Namdapha Tiger Reserve, Vijaynagar and other tourist places in the belt.

He added that the region offers a wide range of tourism activities like sightseeing, birding, wildlife exploring, white water rafting, trekking, spiritual tourism, etc.