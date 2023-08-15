Bordumsa: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chown Mein on Friday said that yoga has been a part of his daily routine for decades.

He also said that he could act as an hour-long instructor during the observance of the last International Yoga Day at Namsai’s Golden Pagoda.

Mein, known as a yoga enthusiast, was addressing the budding talents at the New Age Learning Centre (NALC) – a digital Library with innovations here at Miao in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

Mein was accompanied by Kamlung Mossang the Minister for Food &Civil Supply and Urban Development, Somlung Mossang the legislator of Bordumsa-Diyun, Suny K Singh IAS the Deputy Commissioner Changlang and a host of dignitaries.

Deputy CM Mein inaugurated a series of government projects for students and sporty youths of the Miao area. Besides the launch of Miao Craft website, Mein also inaugurated a new Girls’ Hostel for female students of Govt. Hr. Sec. School, a Multipurpose Outdoor Synthetic Turf close to boys’ hostel & Cricket net and Miao Skating Rink cum BMX in the Boys’Hostel complex.

Briefing the journey involving the setting up of the NALC, UD Minister Kamlung Mossang said that the administration and the well-wishers initially started raising funds for the purpose which was fulfilled later with the support of the state government’.

‘The contribution of the DCM in realizing the end is very important’, added Mossang.

Mein while reiterating the essence of discipline among the students in their formative years said that library culture and reading habits in Arunachal Pradesh ought to be boosted in true spirits.

The DY. Chief Minister also paid a visit to Gompa at Choephelling TR camp and offered his prayers besides interacting with the office bearers of the Emporium Weaving Centre therein.