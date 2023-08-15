Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh’s popular young singer and songwriter Michi Kobin passed away on Monday.

According to reports, Kobin was battling cancer for the last few months. His untimely demise is said to be a great loss to the musical landscape in Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has mourned the death of Kobin.

Shattered to learn the sad and untimely demise of Michi Kobin, one of the finest young singers and song writers of Arunachal Pradesh, and lead vocalist of AR01 band



Dear Kobin, you have left us in extreme agony but your talent and legacy will ever be etched in our memory. Rest… pic.twitter.com/QkSSstrOXP — Pema Khandu ?????????????? (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 14, 2023

“Shattered to learn the sad and untimely demise of Michi Kobin, one of the finest young singers and songwriters of Arunachal Pradesh, and lead vocalist of AR01 band. Dear Kobin, you have left us in extreme agony but your talent and legacy will ever be etched in our memory. Rest in eternal peace. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, his friends and admirers. Shanti!, (sic). ” Pema Khandu said in a tweet.