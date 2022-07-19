New Delhi: The Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students Union (APCSU) on Tuesday urged Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to reject the AAPSU’s ultimatum to the government to resolve the Chakma-Hajong issue.

The APCSU had said that all allegations made by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) including against Robin Chakma are baseless.

The APSU had alleged that Diyun EAC issued residential proof certificates (RPC) to over 500 Chakmas and Hajongs in the Diyun administrative division.

The Chakma students’ body urged CM Khandu to extend full support to the Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) of Diyun S Roy and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Changlang Sunny Singh from the onslaught of the AAPSU while discharging official responsibilities regarding the Chakmas and Hajongs of the State.

The AAPSU on Monday sought certain actions against a number of persons and officials relating to the Chakmas and Hajongs after visiting the EAC office at Diyun and gave 15 days ultimatum to the Chief Minister to take the actions.

“Nowhere in India, a students’ organization or for that matter can any non-State entity visit the offices of the State government or the Government of India and videograph the meeting with the officials…

“This is a blot on Arunachal Pradesh. The State government of Arunachal Pradesh should therefore direct the EAC of Diyun and DC of Changlang to initiate necessary legal proceedings if there were any instance of illegal trespass and/or obstruction in the discharge of official duties by the EAC, Diyun and his staff,” said APCSU president Rup Singh Chakma.

Countering the AAPSU leaders’ statement on protecting their motherland Arunachal Pradesh, Rup Singh Chakma further said, “The Chakmas and Hajongs are born and brought up in Arunachal Pradesh and it is their motherland too. The Chakmas and Hajongs are citizens of India recognised by the various judgments of the constitutional courts and they have been casting their votes. The time has come for the AAPSU to accept the reality and bring an end to the discrimination against the Chakmas and Hajongs.”

The APCSU urged Chief Minister Khandu to deal with AAPSU’s threats of a state-wide strike from August 2, 2022, if their demands are not met as per the law and implement the Supreme Court judgments on granting of citizenship to the migrants of 1964-1969 period.