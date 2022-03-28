NEW DELHI/DIYUN: The Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union (APCSU), on Monday, condemned the “illegal census” of only the Chakmas of Chongkham circle in Namsai district.

The “illegal census” is in pursuant to a circular dated March 24, 2022 issued by the extra assistant commissioner (EAC) – Rani Perme of Chongkham circle of Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh.

The APCSU stated that this is the second attempt by EAC Rani Perme to conduct the “illegal census” of only the Chakmas, “which amounts to racial profiling”.

“Last month, the EAC Ms Rani Perme first directed the Gaonburas of the Chakma villages under her jurisdiction to conduct the census,” a statement from the APCSU read.

It added: “When the effort failed, she summoned Gaonbura Mr Sushil Chakma and 10 other Chakma individuals for a survey of Chakma residents under Chongkam circle at 11 am on 23.02.2022. In the said meeting, the Chakma participants were allegedly intimidated and asked to cooperate with the survey without fail.”

“The Circular of the EAC, Chongkham violates the order of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued on 24 January 2022 in which the NHRC called for action taken reports from the Home Secretary, Government of India, New Delhi and the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh and directed to ensure that human rights of the Chakmas and Hajongs are protected by all the ways,” stated Rup Singh Chakma, president of APCSU.

“As citizens of India, the Chakmas and Hajongs of Arunachal Pradesh will not participate in any such illegal census of only the Chakmas and Hajongs,” Rup Singh Chakma further said.